How To Be The Next Great Designer-Founder

Ideo. Pinterest. Airbnb. Kickstarter. It’s an all-star list of the companies changing the way we live. It’s also a list of companies created and led by designer founders. The hallmark of a designer-founder is the ability to focus entrepreneurial efforts through the lens of design–to approach the data-driven world of business with human experience in mind. This way of thinking isn’t just a seductive novelty. It’s providing a crucial competitive edge in the crowded world of consumer technology and services.

Do you have designer-founder potential? Ask yourself these six questions to find out.

Do you embrace agile methodologies?

Great designer-founders give themselves space to develop wacky ideas, roll with the flow, and pivot. Designers, not technocrats, have the skillset to venture into new spaces, experiment, prototype, and experiment again.

A good designer-founder recognizes that business is not about his or her fragile ego.

In 2009, Airbnb was headed toward failure. The founders, including designer Joe Gebbia, drew on design thinking to identify a key problem–the photographs of the rentals were unclear at best and unappealing at worst. They found a simple solution: They flew to New York and used top-of-the-line equipment to photograph the available rental spaces. Improving their images doubled their weekly revenue and proved that great coding wasn’t always the solution.





Do you believe in the power of user-centered design?

Every step of the design process needs to answer this question: Does this meet a human need? Airbnb has figured out a clever way to embed that into the mindset of each employee. The company is so committed to what Gebbia calls “being the patient” that Airbnb employees must stay at an Airbnb rental within their first few weeks of joining the team and report back to the entire office about that experience.

Do you know how to collaborate rather than cooperate?

Many designers have a bad habit of getting overly protective of their creative ideas. A good designer-founder recognizes that business is not about his or her fragile ego. It is about providing solutions, many of which follow from the adage that two heads are better than one. Four established firms merged in the early ’90s to create the design firm Ideo. The company was built on collaboration. Today, it continues to foster a collaborative approach to problem-solving, something Harvard Business Review called a “Culture of Helping.”