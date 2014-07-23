How Donuts Became The World’s Largest Registry Overnight

Since time immemorial, dot-com has been the only top-level domain, or TLD, that’s ever mattered. But now a domain registry named Donuts has put $58 million into registering new dot-whatever Internet names, making it into the largest domain registry in the world–overnight. Google is number two with 101 generic top-level domains, or gTLDs in Internet-speak.

But can all that money actually topple our cultural attachment to dot-com?

“You don’t want to be in dot-com because it doesn’t mean anything.” Daniel Schindler, cofounder of Donuts. “If dot-com was released now with all these other TLDs it wouldn’t have any success at all. It only had its success because it had a near monopoly for 25 years,” says Schindler. This isn’t the world we live in, though. The web consists of about a trillion pages and only around 1.6 million new gTLDs. The most visited sites everyone knows and loves all end in dot-com.

If Schindler sounds convinced, it’s because he’s put a lot of capital behind this hypothesis. At $185,000 each, applying for domain names isn’t exactly a cheap investment. Donuts applied for 307 domains, which is how they got to that $58 million figure.

So, how do you pick winners in the domain game? Schindler was reluctant to share Donuts’ methods, but told me there are 20-25 parameters that determine which domains will be successful. In the past, new gTLDs like dot-co or dot-us have performed with mixed results. Donuts points to .guru, which they suspected would be popular; in fact it has turned out to be a runaway success with 64,000 .guru domains registered in just a few months.

Domain names categorizing a specific field are strongest contenders, Schindler says. He points to .photography as an example. “We debated long and hard whether a world that was used to seeing two- and three-letter TLDs would actually welcome a TLD that had whatever photography’s got,” a comparatively long 11 letters. “Forty-thousand people have signed up for [that] one because of its specificity.”

Specificity isn’t always strong enough to sell domains, though. The .vision domain has been available for about a month and has just over 1,000 registrations.