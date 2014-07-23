FXX Forecasts A Grim Outlook For Humanity As The Channel Embarks On a Complete “Simpsons” Marathon

This is the way the world ends: not with a bang, but a Simpsons.

After FXX landed the exclusive cable rights to everybody’s desert island TV show, The Simpsons, we’ve known some form of this would be coming. Clearly, there would be some kind of marathon to celebrate Homer’s new home. Few would have predicted it would be like this, though: a continuous stream of all 552 episodes of the show to date on air, in a row, along with the Hulu-like Simpsons World subscription service that allows users to stream any episode ever, whenever. In a knowing promo for what’s to come, FXX is forecasting a Raiders of the Lost Ark-like response to the impending bounty: it’s beautiful, and it will be the death of us all.





The promo builds on the promise of “Every. Simpsons. Ever.” showing the wreckage our civilization will suffer in its wake. In this grim, dystopian wasteland, in which the most quotable entertainment program of all time is readily, legally available at all times, nobody will choose to do anything else. The promo uses some of the choicest Simpsons clips around, borrowing bits from all-time classic episodes like “Last Exit to Springfield” to demonstrate what we soon won’t be able to look away from. Oh well, at least we’ll go out laughing.