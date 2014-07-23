Pizza Hut Builds A Life-Size, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Thrower

Paramount Pictures’ new reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is almost here. This is a film that will try to pull off the modern comic book movie feat of winning over kids while giving parents a full nostalgic nerdgasm. To that end, Pizza Hut and agency MRY have taken the hype for the August 8 release to a new level by building a life-size, pizza-hurling tank based on a toy that came out in 1989.

That’s right, they built a real-life Pizza Thrower. The vehicle, built by the notoriously creative Syyn Labs, which will debut at San Diego Comic-Con, measures 12-feet tall, weighs two tons, and can toss a pizza 30 feet.

This is great for a whole host of reasons, not the least of which being any tank that can throw a pizza 20 feet per second and hit 75 mph is enough to impress almost any kid, even if they don’t know Donatello from Dora the Explorer. At the same time, those kids will be able to see the minds of their parents blown into tiny nerdicles by seeing one of their favorite toys brought to life.





Now, if they could only figure out a way to bring back that live concert show.