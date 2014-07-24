The Only Good Option In A Burnout Spiral

You’re reaching the frayed ends of over-caffeinated overtime and if your inbox pings one more time, you might throw your laptop at a wall. If you had the time to read a whole self-help book on being overwhelmed, well, you wouldn’t need it, would you?

A study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology looks at your options for bailing out of a burnout, before the meltdown starts.

Using a psychology model of coping mechanisms called selection, optimization, and compensation, the researchers tested each method with a sample of 294 employees and their supervisors. Only one of these strategies actually worked. But first, a review of their definitions:

Selection: Assess every responsibility, from the 9 a.m. conference calls to your overflowing inbox, and start abandoning the ones that aren’t absolutely necessary. This is the bailing of baggage off your ship to keep from sinking.

Optimization: Like cross-training for your brain, learning new skills can refresh your mind, without taking a week off work to veg out. Focus on something that’s fun yet productive–like designing new business cards or redecorating your home office–can bring you back to the grunt work relaxed and re-energized. In theory, at least.

Compensation: Not compensation as in, that check you’re still waiting for from the last project. When we’re stressed, we can compensate by delegating tasks or outsourcing parts of the job. This is the call for help, when you can’t do it all alone.

The catch?