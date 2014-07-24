Which State Has The Cheapest Legal Pot? Leafly Tells You

For one of the most discussed products in the country, there’s a lot we don’t know about marijuana.

That’s beginning to change. Leafly, a Seattle-based company that claims to be the largest online resource and community for cannabis, released a document that offers a whiff of the data it has collected about the domestic legal marijuana business, estimated to be growing at 68% a year. As far as market data goes, Leafly’s infographics (above and below) offer the public pretty basic stuff: the average price of a gram in several states, the most common medical conditions users hope to relieve and the most sought-after effects, including “euphoric” and “giggly.” But accurate, wide-ranging information about the marijuana business is almost impossible to find anywhere else.

Leafly has been called the Yelp of pot by Fast Company and others for its wealth of information about marijuana, including the menus of about 1,500 dispensaries and descriptions of hundreds of strains. (These notes edge as close to self-parody as any wine list. Hollywood OG, for one, “is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel.”)

The company says it makes $300,000 a month primarily from a Google-like system which gives favorable site placement to client dispensaries. As consumers browse the site and educate themselves, Leafly accumulates valuable data about the industry as it approaches legitimacy. Co-founder Cy Scott says Leafly can provide its dispensary customers with far more specific consumer data, like what strains local customers are searching for.

Leafly, which is owned by Privateer Holdings, a private equity firm dedicated to the cannabis industry, is one of the new breed of companies eager to shed marijuana’s tie-dyed stoner image and make it palatable to as broad an audience as possible. Part of this makeover involves presentation–Leafly’s site design is as dull as any insurer’s–and part is about gathering as much information about customers as possible.

“We’ve never seen a new industry come above board in the age of big data,” says Troy Dayton, CEO of The ArcView Group, a San Francisco firm that connects investors with cannabis-centric start-ups.