The Hidden Downsides To Salary Transparency

Knowing how much your colleagues make is one of the most radical forms of transparency a company can adopt, and while it has its proponents , it also has its downsides.

A recent story on NPR’s business blog and podcast Planet Money explored what happens when employees know how much their colleagues are making. The results were mixed. While some candidates complained that they weren’t able to negotiate their own salaries, one business owner noted that making salaries public prevented companies from discriminating against certain employees.

We spoke with Tim Low, vice president of PayScale, a Seattle-based company that provides compensation data to more than 2,500 companies, to learn some of the pitfalls associated with salary transparency. Here’s what he said:

A company’s choice about salary transparency should mirror its culture. Once you’ve established a compensation philosophy, Low advises taking a look at how you communicate that message with your employees. Do they view compensation as being about whether the company’s taking care of them, or do they see it as an indicator that they’re not being valued?

The emerging trend of radical transparency brings with it a huge amount of chaos.

The size of the company may also be a factor, Low notes. You can do things when you’re 35 people that don’t make sense for an organization with 3,500 people, he says.