Internal Comcast Memo: Agent On That Painful Call Did What We Trained Him To Do

An internal memo obtained by the Consumerist reveals what Comcast really thought about that excruciating customer service call earlier this month.

To wit: An unnamed customer retention rep stubbornly insisted on asking the same questions to a customer, Ryan Block, again and again, before relenting and disconnecting his service as requested. It’s flabbergasting to listen to, but not entirely unfamiliar for countless people who have had to deal with customer service reps over the phone. Listen to it again here, if you enjoy things like having your day ruined.

“First, let me say that while I regret that this incident occurred, the experience that this customer had is not representative of the good work that our employees are doing,” wrote Comcast COO Dave Watson in a memo posted to the company’s employee website. “That said, it was painful to listen to this call, and I am not surprised that we have been criticized for it.”

Watson goes on to note that “retention calls are tough,” and the “agent on this call did a lot of what we trained and paid him–and thousands of other retention agents–to do.”

It isn’t the agent’s fault, really: He was just following orders.

Comcast, the number one cable provider in the country, is set to merge with Time Warner Cable, the number two cable provider. Comcast and Time Warner Cable are the No.1 and No. 2 most-hated companies in America, respectively, according to this year’s American Customer Satisfaction Index.

