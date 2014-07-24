Inside The Complicated Mess Of Discrimination And Diversity In Hiring

Got diversity? If you believe the headlines, not so much.

A spate of recent studies delivered some troubling findings related to how race, religion, sexual orientation, and even your name can determine whether you get that call for an interview or job offer.

A recent study by the Equal Rights Center (ERC) and Freedom to Work (FTW) found that fictitious applicants’ resumes which included a leadership role in an LGBT organization were 23% less likely to be called back for interviews.

Two studies by University of Connecticut researchers–one published in the December 2013 issue of Research in Social Stratification and Mobility and one published in the March 2014 issue of Social Currents–found that identification with some religions could be a setback, too. Overall, applicants who identified a religious organization on their resumes received 26% fewer calls and email responses from prospective employers. Muslim applicants received one-third fewer responses from prospective employers. The studies also showed that atheists, Catholics, and pagans faced discrimination as well.

A July 2012 study published in PNAS found that, in a randomized, double-blind study, students’ application materials for entry-level lab manager positions were randomly assigned male and female names. Female students were less likely to be hired because they were viewed as less competent.

And if your name gives you away, you could be in trouble, too. People with hard to pronounce names are less likely to get hired.

Was all of that diversity awareness and training for naught?