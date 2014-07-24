5 Dream Jobs You Probably Didn’t Know Exist

Editor’s Note: This is one of the most-read leadership articles of 2014. Click here to see the full list .

Having a dream job means different things to different people.

It could be the job you’ve been working towards throughout your career–something you’ll hopefully reach in the future. It could be a fantasy of a life that’s completely different from your current job, doing something extraordinary. Or it could be turning something you love to do into a job and making a living out of it.

If you’re searching for inspiration for that fantasy life with an extraordinarily cool job, here are some passions we never thought of turning into a job:

Not to be confused with house builders who are small in stature, tiny house builders design and construct small homes that are often less than 1,000 square feet. Designers behind businesses like Tumbleweed Tiny House Company help people get back to simpler, environmentally conscious living and lower mortgages by either building ready-made and deliverable homes for customers or teaching workshops all over the country on how to build tiny homes.

Units can cost less than $20,000. Jay Shafer, who started building tiny houses in the late ’90s and is often cited as the father of the tiny house movement, explained to National Geographic what he considers a huge pro: “When you live in a tiny house you only have room for the things that truly matter. You have to choose what’s essential.”

Imagine earning more than $1 million a year by doing something you already love to do–like playing video games. That’s essentially what Felix Arvid Ulf Kjelberg does with his ultra popular YouTube channel, PewDiePie, where he shares videos of him playing video games and reacting to what happens. The Wall Street Journal estimates he earns $4 million a year from his videos, which currently have more than 28 million subscribers.