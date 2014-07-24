What Happens After You Get Shot Down By Mark Zuckerberg?

Back in 2005, I worked as employee #30 at Facebook. I would bring all kinds of new ideas and different product features to Mark Zuckerberg.

One day I took Mark into a conference room and told him I had a genius idea. We needed to make money at Facebook to be a “real” business that made serious profit.

For the most part, I was always concerned that we weren’t making enough money and had to prove to outside skeptics that we could generate real revenue.

Mark pushed back. On a whiteboard he wrote the word, “GROWTH.” He proclaimed he would not entertain ANY idea unless it helped Facebook grow by total number of “users.”

Lesson learned: Focus on moving one metric at a time. This simplifies every single decision you make and helps prioritize which actions to take.

That one simple and effective lesson has changed my entire career. Here’s how you can use it to grow your own business:

Don’t set your metric for longer than a year (shorter is okay) and don’t pick more than one metric!