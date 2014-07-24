How Google Docs Is Running Your Business Into The Ground

CEOs, leaders, and entrepreneurs rely on many tools to improve their businesses, especially one of the most widely used and well-known tools, Google Docs.

In short, Google Docs is Google’s office suite that enables you to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations that can be shared and edited in real time across groups of people. While many businesses use Google Docs as intended–to collaborate on file production and maintenance–some businesses mistakenly use the service for a critical business process: setting and tracking goals.

Just look at the quarterly uptick in monthly Google searches for “Google Docs Templates” below; leaders are actively searching for new ways to use Google Docs for their business.





There is plenty of research suggesting your employees don’t clearly grasp your business goals, strategy, or vision. A study by Chris Zook at Bain shows that only about 40% of employees understand their company’s goals and what’s expected of them in order to help achieve those goals.

Is it okay that less than half of your team knows the next play? Absolutely not. It’s less than okay. It’s a nightmare. And after talking to hundreds of company executives over the past two years, I know why this is happening: Google Docs.

It starts innocently enough. During the executive offsite meeting at the beginning of the year or quarter, someone decides to use Google Docs to capture all of the shiny new business goals that have just been whiteboarded, massaged, and agreed upon. The document is then shared with the executive team so each member can layer in employee objectives in support of the overall goals. Now your team has one shared document where everyone can view all of the business goals, employee objectives, and recent status updates.

Well, at least that was the idea.