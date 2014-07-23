How Reebok Is Wooing The CrossFit Community With Bacon

While it can be argued that we’ve reached peak bacon love, one group of people will never turn their backs on bacon: followers of the Paleo Diet. A diet based on eating only what our Paleolithic ancestors ate it’s restrictive by modern day food standards. Grains, dairy, legumes, refined sugars, and excessive salt are out; fruit, veggies and meat are in. Including bacon (unprocessed, low sodium bacon, that is), making bacon within Paleo circles something of a cherished treat.

It also happens that a significant proportion of people into Paleo Diet are also into the CrossFit workout regime, so in order to engage this health-conscious–and athletic-wear-buying–community, Reebok has concocted Reebok Bacon. Launching at the 2014 Reebok CrossFit Games, Reebok Bacon is uncured and contains no nitrates, preservatives, MSG, or sweeteners, all in keeping with Paleo recommendations, sourced by U.S. Wellness Meats (the preferred bacon meat provider from Paleo Magazine).

“Reebok wanted to engage with the CrossFit community in an authentic, memorable way. The CrossFit community loves bacon. They eat it. They talk about it. Some even wear clothes featuring it. We wanted to embrace the love of bacon and build something fun for the community, while remaining authentic to its spirit,” says Will McGinness, executive creative director at Venables Bell & Partners, the agency that devised the meaty stunt.

Packed in dry ice, 74 bacon boxes were distributed to athletes in the community before the games, enabling their healthy-bacon habit. On-site, attendees to the CrossFit Games, which run July 22-27, will be able to sample bacony treats from the Reebok Bacon Box food truck, such as bacon-wrapped artichoke, bacon-wrapped chorizo stuffed, bacon-wrapped seasoned pork belly, and bacon-wrapped carne asada and pepperoncini. Reebok will also post about a daily “secret menu” item at the Bacon Box. Those who order the secret item will receive a “You Had Me at Bacon” card to be redeemed for a special prize at the Baconcierge.

As for any concern about a campaign that includes shipping real bacon in the mail, there should be none. The frozen bacon was shipped overnight in a 24-hour window to be FDA compliant, meaning that the health-conscious recipients were able to freely get their bacon on. That’s right folks, you can mail bacon.