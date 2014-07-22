Google Announces $1 Million Engineering Challenge

Google has $1 million with your name on it: All you have to do is prove you’re nothing short of an engineering god.

Partnering with the IEEE, Google is looking for anyone who can take a power inverter–which is described on Google’s blog as “a picnic cooler-sized device used to convert the energy that comes from solar, electric vehicles & wind (DC power) into something you can use in your home (AC power)”–and shrink it down to about 1/10th its size, or roughly the size of a laptop.

It’s a tall order, but an important one. As Google states in its blog, “A smaller inverter could help create low-cost microgrids in remote parts of the world. Or allow you to keep the lights on during a blackout via your electric car’s battery. Or enable advances we haven’t even thought of yet.” Basically, you’d reshape the future of electricity.





