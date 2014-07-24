Do Corporate Wellness Programs Really Boost Productivity?

Like many a Fitbit owner, I spend excessive amounts of time tracking my steps on the Fitbit dashboard. One day, I wandered over to the corporate wellness section of the website, and saw an interesting statistic: Companies with worksite wellness programs experience an 8% increase in employee productivity.

It sounds impressive, but this stat (attributed to a 2005 National Business Group on Health report), raised questions. Any wellness program? Any company? Productivity is tricky.

Many salaried workers don’t know how many hours they work; many people don’t directly generate revenue. Years ago, while writing a piece on telecommuting, I kept hearing secondhand that at X company, telecommuters are 25% (or 30% or 40%) more productive than other employees. Then I’d call X company, and they’d deny it. As one spokeswoman told me, if they knew some employees were 25% more productive than others, don’t you think they’d act on that?

So I wondered: Is the usual assertion–that wellness programs boost productivity–true or not? Here’s what we do know:

Healthy weight people take fewer sick days. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a healthy weight man misses about three days of work for illness or injury each year. An overweight or obese man misses approximately five days. Someone working 237 days a year can do more than someone working 235 days per year — though not orders of magnitude more. In theory, if a wellness program could help someone achieve a healty weight, that could reduce absenteeism.

Further, a 2007 analysis from Duke University Medical Center found that obese workers filed twice the number of workers’ compensation claims, had seven times higher medical costs from the claims, and lost 13 times more days of work from work injury or work illness than other workers.

Risk factors correspond with higher medical costs. ConAgra, the packaged foods company, has run a wellness program for six years. According to VP of Human Resources Charlie Salter, in its current iteration, employees get a bonus Health Savings Account contribution for participating (taking a health assessment and doing a finger prick blood test). Then they get insurance premium reductions for achieving normal ranges (or achieving major progress) on five health factors including body mass index (BMI), cholesterol, blood pressure, smoking, and blood glucose.