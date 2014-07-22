Apple Shows A More Human Side With An Ad Depicting Sticker-Strewn Product

Slapping stickers on your laptop is like the 21st Century bumper sticker. Sure, you might have the exact same machine as everyone else, but this one–the one with the Cookie Monster riding a unicorn on a skateboard?–this one is yours.





Just ahead of its latest earnings call, Apple and agency TBWA/Media Arts Lab roll out a new spot that doesn’t focus on new product innovation, the Beats acquisition, the IBM partnership or any of the other big news that’s gone down since its last call. Nope, this one shines a spotlight on those stickers. The ad shows a series of Macbook Air machines, adorned with stickers ranging from Walter White to Snow White (the computers whiz by to the tune of Hudson Mohawke’s “Chimes”). And it works.

It works because while the tech world and a huge part of everyone’s Twitter stream will be chattering about what’s next for this iconic company, it focuses on the one-on-one relationship each individual has with their device. It takes cold, beautiful hardware and makes it personal–note the imperfect products shots, as some of the machines appear scuffs and all. Which is one of the brand’s keys to success in the first place.