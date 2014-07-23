Here’s Those Fake Sequel Posters From The “22 Jump Street” Credits, And How They Were Made

It’s possible that Marvel Studios made sticking around for the credits as vital as the movie itself for their films–but in a comedy film, the essential world-broadening glimpse you get from the action blockbusters are typically replaced by outtakes and blooper reel that no one could realistically describe as “essential.”

But when the filmmakers responsible for the comedy are as creative as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller–whose one-two punch of comedy weirdness this year includes The Lego Movie and 22 Jump Street–it’s worth sticking around for the credits. That’s something they made clear with the end credits to Jump Street, which were created by Alma Mater creative director Brian Mah, in close collaboration with Lord and Miller.

The images are clever takes on the Hollywood tendency to take any interesting idea and beat the novelty out of it: 23 Jump Street: Medical School; 24 Jump Street: Foreign Exchange Students; 25 Jump Street: A Semester at Sea; 2121 Jump Street in space, etc., etc.





All of the various images were shot in a single day during filming, according to Mah. “While Phil and Chris shot the live-action scenes, we shot hundreds of stills of the cast,” he says. “The actors would bounce back and forth between our sets throughout the day, changing into a new costume for each sequel.”

Mah and Alma Mater followed that up by creating the other elements of the credits sequence: a video game, a cel-animated cartoon, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube action figures, and more. The process of creating the sequence was intensive–a month-long project with a team of more than 50 people–but it also sounds like it was a blast to make. “One person would design a poster with Jonah in tights for a dance academy mission, while someone else would be painting in God rays behind the guys dressed like priests,” Mah says. That’ll keep us going through at least 43 Jump Street: Mariachi School.