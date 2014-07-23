How To Manage Your Web-Life Balance

In theory, technology should increase both work flexibility and productivity, but it is also responsible for procrastination and a major threat to people’s work-life balance.

In fact, much of the recent debate about work-life imbalance is concerned with our relationship with technology, in particular our inability to disconnect or go offline.

For example, in the U.S. almost 50% of working adults report being “hooked” on email, which is estimated to cost the nation’s economy at least $900 billion a year in productivity loss. According to consulting firm McKinsey & Company, professionals spend 28% of their work time reading or answering emails. These statistics explain the international success of bestselling books like The Four Hour Work Week.

Furthermore, even people who manage to keep their email addiction in check are prone to getting hooked on other sites or apps, such as Facebook or Twitter, with a growing number of people trying social media sabbatical, where they detox from these sites for a couple of months or so. Needless to say, our digital excesses may harm not just our productivity but also our personal relationships with others, especially if they demand exclusive attention from the physical world.

So how can we better manage our web-life balance? Here are four practical suggestions you may want to consider:

The “less is more” principle originated from architecture, but it can also be applied to data. Big data is usually defined in terms of the three V’s: velocity, volume, and variety. You can do a lot to minimize your data output by keeping the three V’s as low as possible: don’t answer too fast, don’t write too much, and communicate through as few channels as possible so you can centralize the source of information. Remember that communication is self-fulfilling: the less you generate, the less you receive.

Mark Zuckerberg described the Facebook news feed as the modern equivalent of television, and he is probably right. And whereas you cannot carry a TV with you at all times, you always have Facebook (and Twitter, and Instagram, and Tumblr). There is probably no better evidence for the addictive nature of social media than the fact that we are spending as much of our potential offline time on it.