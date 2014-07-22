Ted Danson, Zach Galifianakis Mistaken For The National In Funny Or Die’s Play Based On “Mistaken For Strangers”

The documentary that wasn’t supposed to be a documentary is now featured in a video depicting its adaptation into a play.

Former Bored to Death costars Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis play Matt and Tom Berninger, the frontman for melancholic rockers The National and the band’s roadie and de facto documentarian, respectively. As the film about The National’s chaotic 2010 tour, Mistaken For Strangers, lands on DVD, a new Funny or Die short finds the duo of Danson and Galifianakis teaming up for a Broadway-bound play version.





The video begins with the actual Matt Berninger telling the story of how the documentary got made. It involves the invitation of Berninger’s more impish brother Tom on tour as a roadie–an occasion which Tom took upon himself to document exhaustively. Their subsequent strained relationship is the film’s centerpiece. Danson does some intentionally hammy acting to bring the relationship to life while Galifianakis touts his eagerness to trod the boards on Broadway after interviewing the president.





The video manages to milk laughs from the dynamic between the comedic actors set to play the brothers Berninger, while also making the documentary seem rather compelling. As a bonus, the sheer grandeur of The National’s “Terrible Love” is so powerful that it can’t be sullied by Danson’s weak chair walk during it.

