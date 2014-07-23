A Guide To Talking Dirty Throughout History

Ever wonder what sex was called in the 1600s, how you might ask for a blowjob during the reign of Queen Elizabeth, or how your great-grandfather might have asked for anal sex?

Following up on his research which gave us 2,600 words for genitalia throughout the ages, slang lexicographer Jonathon Green has given us three amazing new resources, describing what sexual intercourse, oral and anal, and sexual secretions and contraceptives have been called at various points over the last 700 years.





In the 1890s, for example, you might ask a lass if she fancied a bit of gustick, was interested in dancing the fandango de pokum, wanted to exchange some juice for jelly, or (for the romantics) arrive at the end of a sentimental journey. In 1386, though, these terms would not be understood: you would instead ask a lady if you might give her a green gown, or more crudely, take her out to go swiving.





Things get a lot more colorful the less conventional you are in the sack. During the Great Depression, to perform cunnilingus was to sneeze in someone’s satchel. By World War II, someone who performed fellatio was an icing expert and a gobbledegoo. If you performed analingus, you liked to eat poundcake or clean up the kitchen. As for anal sex, in the 1950s, it wasn’t often called that: the preferred expression was whitewashing someone’s kidneys.





There’s also a chart of slang terms for orgasms, bodily fluids, and contraceptives. We’ll let you explore that one for yourself.

