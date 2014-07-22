The Environmental Protection Agency Is Just Like Us, Can’t Quit “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”

Such was just one nugget of wisdom imparted to me by Kim Kardashian, my mentor and spiritual guide, in the iOS game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Like a Ryan Seacrest production (say, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which he helped create) tailor-made for prime time, the game is taking the mobile world by blingy storm –whether you’re a Kardashian acolyte or not.

“Changing your look and buying nice clothes can get you noticed by the media.”

In the game, you create a red-carpeted version of yourself charged with navigating the treacherous, backstabbing, and Twitter-addicted world of Los Angeles social climbing. You go on sexy dates, star in photo shoots, shop in Beverley Hills, take meetings with agents, and generally try to claw your way out of D-list celebrity land to the top of Hollywood’s food chain, where lunch dates at Bestia with your BFF, Mrs. Kardashian-West, await you.

Everyone, it seems, is playing it. One Jezebel writer purportedly spent close to $500 on in-app purchases–you can use your real credit card to accumulate “K” points and in-game dollars, which you can then spend on things like shoes, sunglasses, and trendy new haircuts. (Remember: Nice clothes get you noticed.)

And now, thanks to an illicit tweet seemingly linked to some social media manager’s phone, we know that someone at the Environmental Protection Agency’s water division was getting in on the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood action, too:





The EPA’s water account has somewhere in the ballpark of 50,000 Twitter followers, and the tweet quietly racked up a couple thousand retweets before it was deleted, causing the EPA to issue a mea culpa, of sorts: