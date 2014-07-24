Forget Passwords: This Startup Wants To Authenticate Your Mind

Most online identity security today is based on what you know (like a password, social security number, or mother’s maiden name) or something you have (like a code sent to your mobile device, fingerprint, or voice pattern).

But what if you could prove your identity without doing anything at all? That’s the idea behind Biocatch, a startup that’s observing people’s online behaviors and creating a unique signature for each account holder.





“Essentially, it’s a way to authenticate your mind by observing what you do and how you do it,” says Uri Rivner, Biocatch’s co-founder and vice president of cyber strategy.

Biocatch works with its customers, which are mostly a handful of large banks right now, to help them detect real fraud and identity theft and also to make it easier for genuine account holders to log-in without triggering a fraud alert, even when traveling to unusual places or making strange purchases. But the system could prove useful in a wider range of sectors, especially as businesses and governments cope with increasingly sophisticated malware attacks that often enter through the log-ins of employees who have access to sensitive information.

Biocatch looks for the unique patterns of how people use a touch screen.

To create its biometric “cognitive signature,” BioCatch analyzes as many as 450 physical parameters that describe a customers’ interaction with a computer, web browser, and mobile device.

For example, on a mobile device, it can use sensors like the accelerometer and gyroscope to measure whether someone has a hand tremor or, say, the level of pressure an individual typically applies when clicking a button. On a computer, it measures a person’s hand-eye coordination in using a mouse and precise ticks in how it’s dragged, as well as other browser habits like whether a person always opens new tabs or uses the keyboard to scroll or always corrects typos with a backspace.

No one of these factors by itself will identify any given individual, but by piling on hundreds of tests, within a few seconds of using the account, its algorithms can issue a score on the likelihood that the person logging on is the account holder (or one of several account users).