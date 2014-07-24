How The U.S. Can Finally Make Things Better For Working Parents

As someone who has worked for decades to advance family-friendly policies, it was truly amazing to see more than 1,500 lawmakers, businesses, workers, advocates, and top administration officials come together with President Barack Obama for the recent White House Summit on Working Families .

The event brought unprecedented attention to the unmet needs of workers and their families and the role that stronger workplace policies will play in strengthening the nation’s economy. But the national conversation and calls to action it generated must only be the beginning.

How much progress this watershed moment brings for America’s working families depends on what happens next. The weeks, months, and years ahead will be critical for the movement.

Recently, we celebrated two milestone anniversaries that represent the kind of progress and policies the U.S. urgently needs. The tremendously successful and groundbreaking state-paid family-leave programs in California and New Jersey are now 10 and five years old, respectively.

These programs provide tangible help to working families when they needed it most by allowing them to take paid time away from their jobs to care for seriously ill family members and new children. They have also generated a powerful body of evidence showing the positive effects of paid leave for workers, families, businesses, and economies.

Studies of California’s and New Jersey’s programs that access to paid family leave indicate:

New parents are more likely to remain in the workforce, contributing to the tax base and protecting their financial security.

Businesses are more stable due to reduced turnover and improved worker loyalty.

Economies benefit from reduced reliance on public assistance and families’ ability to continue spending in their communities.

California and New Jersey demonstrate that progress toward family-friendly workplaces is possible and hugely beneficial. Their paid family-leave programs were the first of their kind in the nation. So far, only Rhode Island has implemented a similar program.