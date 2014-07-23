What Your Office Jargon Says About You

You may not even notice it, but it’s likely your inbox is flooded with suggestions to “reach out,” “touch base,” and “lean in.”

Perhaps you’re being asked to “think outside the box,” to come up with a “cutting edge” idea. Maybe you reply you need more time to “get your ducks in a row,” or you have to run an idea “up the flagpole,” or get “buy in.”

It’s not just your email that’s peppered with corporate jargon. Every day, we’re bombarded with buzzwords that become the hallmark of office dialogue. While you may wrinkle your nose at your computer screen and wish for a plain English response, office speak is nothing new, and it isn’t going away.

In a recent Atlantic article, “The Origins of Office Speak,” Emma Green writes that office speak emerged as early as the 1800s when Frederick Winslow Taylor published The Principles of Scientific Management, releasing buzzwords related to maximizing production, precision and accuracy.

But it wasn’t until the 1950s and ’60s when the corporate jargon we know of today began to trickle from the corner office down the hallways and now into our computer screens. Green argues the words and phrases we use daily affects our relationship with our work, impacting how we think about our jobs and our working life.

A well-placed buzzword is a great way to claim membership in a certain tribe.

The original reason for what we know today as office speak was, indeed, because leaders felt a change in thinking was required. In the post-industrial age, employees were no longer perceived as mere cogs in the machine, but as individual human beings who excelled at work when they felt valued. The way to create an emotional connection between employees and the company was through words and phrases that empowered the employee.