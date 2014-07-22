Talk To The Smartwatch, Cause The Phone Ain’t Listening

It seems odd that a speech translation company would build a smartwatch that mainly lets you answer your phone hands-free. But this wearable device, the Bluetooth Wristwatch Band , can also sync up with the company’s smartphone and tablet translation app via its recently released proprietary API, making it half phone, half foreign communicator.

The wristband, which launched with little fanfare in March, also tells the time, lets you listen to music and access the contacts from your phone or tablet. It even alerts you when you’ve stepped too far away from your phone, a reminder not to forget it. But it’s the translation app that draws users to this wearable device.

The Bluetooth Wristwatch Band uses SpeechTrans’s new API to make its translation and dictation tech work. But it’s not the only device that uses the API. Large customers, like HP and Cisco, are currently using the SpeechTrans API to improve the way they do business internationally as well as provide apps for their consumer devices. But the wristband brings the API’s speech capabilities to everyday consumers in a unique way.





The app translates to and from 44 different languages using speech recognition for voice and chat. It’s also a tool to simply dictate and record your speech. SpeechTrans’s API links the app’s capabilities to the wristband. At the moment, however, the wristband’s other features trump its translation capabilities.

Professionals that are constantly on their feet, like doctors, have been using SpeechTrans’s translation app on their mobile devices when they need to translate urgent information to and from the people they are serving. But these users mainly use the wristband as a hands-free Bluetooth device for calls and stick to the mobile app for translation.

“The translation isn’t perfect yet, and it takes patient cooperation. But it has saved me from forgetting my phone,” says Joe D’Alonzo, a resident at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. He usually tells patients to speak slowly and directly into the microphone when he does use the translation feature.

D’Alonzo only just started using the wristband, but the stand-alone mobile translation app has helped him before. During D’Alonzo’s medical training, he had a patient who needed an emergency C-section. The problem was, she only spoke French, and D’Alonzo only spoke Spanish. He used the app to explain that she would be prepped for surgery because her baby’s heart rate was crashing.