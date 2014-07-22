Masterpieces Of Modern Architecture, Animated

If you’re trying to brush up on Architecture 101, this animation of the world’s most iconic houses is far more fun a learning tool than textbooks. It’s a colorful, flat-design take on masterworks of 20th-century architecture, from Le Corbusier’s Ville Savoy to Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater. Graphic designer Matteo Muci breaks down the intricate buildings into simple lines and geometric shapes, throwing in a few eight-bit trees here and there, and the animation collages them together from the ground up. Architecture nerds can test themselves by trying to guess which building is being built before it is completed and named.