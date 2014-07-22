Is Seven Hours A Night The Optimal Amount Of Sleep?

You’re probably not getting enough sleep, but you might not be as far off the mark as you think.

Most sleep experts would offer that aiming for between seven to nine hours of snooze time a night is optimal for feeling refreshed and productive the next day. In a new report, however, the Wall Street Journal writes that researchers are closing in on what may just be that magic nightly number–and it’s not nine hours, or even eight as once believed.

According to the Journal, it’s seven hours of sleep.

The usual caveats apply, and these findings should be taken with a grain of salt. But the results are interesting–especially if you’re the kind of person who struggles with sluggishness throughout the day.

“The lowest mortality and morbidity is with seven hours,” Shawn Youngstedt, a professor in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation at Arizona State University Phoenix, told the Journal. “Eight hours or more has consistently been shown to be hazardous.”

Some researchers question studies that warn against too much sleep, because illness can cause you to sleep more, confounding results.

The report cites one study, published in 2002, that tracked 1.1 million people over a six-year data period for cancer research. The study’s administrators discovered that people who slept between 6.5 to 7.4 hours a night generally had a lower mortality rate than people who slept less, and people who slept more. “Previous sleep studies have indicated that both short- and long-duration sleep had higher mortality rates,” said Dr. Daniel F. Kripke in 2002. “However, none of those studies were large enough to distinguish the difference between 7 and 8 hours a night.”

