A Twerking Robot Brings Dancing Back To Humankind In Basement Jaxx’s Crazy-Ass New Video

The cultural phenomenon that is twerking may have crested as the word entered the Oxford English Dictionary last August, but it hasn’t crashed yet. Prolonging the moment (or perhaps hastening the decline, depending on your perspective) of the act of “danc[ing] to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance” is the video for Basement Jaxx’s “Never Say Never,” a six-minute dance epic featuring vocals from ETML.





In the video directed by Saman Kesh, whose previous credits include work for Placebo, !!!, and Calvin Harris, a pair of amorous Japanese scientists vow to restore the country’s love of dancing–by building a sexy twerking robot, naturally. The scientists spend over three and a half years, a title card informs us, as they attempt to make TW3RK-BOT 1.0 a reality, and the resulting image–of a pair of disembodied ladies’ butt cheeks gyrating and shaking is either a meaningful commentary on the way that the female body has been portrayed in music videos that depict twerking in the past, or yet another example of the sort of context-free ass-shaking that inspired countless twerking-related thinkpieces after Miley Cyrus claimed the act for herself. Regardless, the gears and servos that make up TW3RK-BOT 1.0 manages to cure the world of the future from its dance-drought, resulting in a run on sales of the animatronic booty-shaker on Amazon sights worldwide. Mankind is once more a species that dances, and a species that dances is a species capable of love. Thank you, TW3RK-BOT 1.0. Mankind is forever in your debt.