iTunes Is Irrelevant. Now What?

It’s a media player! It’s a media manager! It’s a mobile device manager! It’s a podcast client! It’s an audiobook app! It’s a way to store your music in the cloud! It’s a way to stream local movies and music to your TV! It’s a digital storefront that sells music, apps, movies, and books!

It’s, well, a mess.





Those hoping that iTunes would get a redesign along with OS X Yosemite this year will be disappointed. Released today as a developer beta, iTunes 12 makes only minor tweaks to iTunes 11. The icons turned a different color, icons for different media types and iTunes functions have replaced dropdowns, and all the chrome has been polished off, but it’s largely the same program it was before.

So even as the rest of the Mac operating system is being totally redesigned under the guidance of Jony Ive, iTunes is just getting tweaked. Just as it was in iTunes 11 and iTunes 10, which didn’t so much simplify iTunes as it did hide the vast majority of its functions.

It’s a shame, because iTunes needs more than a redesign. It needs to be burned to the ground and reinvented. But there’s a reason why Apple is probably not worrying too much about making iTunes as elegant as the rest of the Mac and iOS operating systems. They probably know iTunes, as we know it, is not long for this world.

When it was originally released in 2001, iTunes was a relatively simple program. It played MP3 files, stored them in a database, and, well, that was pretty much it. But since 2001, it has mutated to do three very different kinds of things: manage multimedia, sync media to iPhones, iPods, and iPads, and sell digital content like music, movies, and apps. Each of these functions demands very different user interfaces, but with iTunes, they’re all crammed together in a single slow, bloated app with little visual consistency. And like a schizophrenic’s warring personalities, they vie for attention as best they can.