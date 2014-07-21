Can’t Read All Those Facebook Posts Now? Save Them For Later

Facebook may be a wealth of shared content, but plowing through those links at work probably won’t convince your boss to give you that raise at the end of the year.

The social network said Monday it will begin rolling out “Save,” a bookmarking tool that lets users save links, places, movies, TV, and music, which they can revisit at a later time.

Items are saved to a list that is organized by category. Individual items can be moved to an archive list or shared with friends, which users can do by swiping right on the iOS or Android app. Facebook will also show periodic reminders to alert users of links that have been saved.