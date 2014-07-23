Why You Should Be Working From Home Today

If you decide you’d like to try working from home, you know the usual advice: schedule a meeting with your supervisor, and ask to try it one day a week.

But which day?

For most people, the default answer is “Friday,” which makes sense. Your manager knows that Friday is less productive than, say, Tuesday. People schedule fewer meetings. Therefore, it’s less of a risk.

But there are reasons not to automatically ask for Friday. First, asking for any specific day negates much of the magic of working from home. What if Thursday has fewer meetings this week? What if you really need to crank something out on Tuesday for a Wednesday deadline, and your office has way too many distractions? Rather than negotiating for any specific day, getting permission to work from home when you need to is a much better benefit.

But, if you are going to ask for a specific day, keep this in mind. Some research finds that people who telecommute are less likely to be promoted. One possible reason? When you work from home on Friday, people may believe you’re cutting out early for the weekend. They may be right. It’s human nature to start in on the errands, especially if you’re pretty sure everyone at the office is wasting time on Facebook. Asking for a “peak” day–Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday–shows that your request is about productivity. You’ll work more hours without the commute, and you’ll get more done without distractions. It’s not about scoring a long weekend.