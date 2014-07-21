Twitter To Update Direct Messaging System

If ever you’ve experienced the frustration of being unable to access all of your direct messages on Twitter–or the hassle of deleting a DM thread on your phone only to have it surface on the web–Twitter has heard your complaints.

Twitter recently announced a plan to issue an update in the coming weeks “that makes deleting DMs more consistent across web and mobile.”

Twitter is also giving iPhone and Android users full access to their DMs–previously, mobile users had a limited look at their DM histories.

But heads up: All the Twitter tweaking is causing temporary issues with sending URLs in a DM. A small price to pay, however, for the peace of mind that comes with knowing your deleted threads won’t come back to embarrass you.