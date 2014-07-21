Six New Apps That Use Tinder’s “Swipe Theory”

The dating app Tinder not only impacted how people meet, but also how easy apps should be to use. There’s been research and plenty of think pieces on why the app mechanics work, but ultimately the simple swipe right or left actions to approve or reject someone is a sticky gesture. That’s why it’s quickly moved on from the dating scene and made its way into lots of other apps.

Jobr is one of the latest to try and fit job hunting into the swiping paradigm. After logging in with your LinkedIn account, you can see job “cards” the app thinks may fit your search profile, then lets you anonymously like or pass on the job. Companies like Lyft, Uber, and Twitter are already using the service, which has raised $2 million in funding.

Tinder copycats abound. There’s BarkBuddy, the app lets you look for dogs available for adoption in your area. Swiping through the different pups allows BarkBuddy to learn more about your preferences and should give better recommendations over time.





Social media app Buffer also recently released a “Tinder for news” app. Daily is a mobile front end for Buffer’s backend which serves up different news stories and allows you to save or pass on the story.

SoSho is most likely testing the limits of what the “Tinder for” analogy can be applied to. The app allows users to match with… shoes. When users like a pair of shoes, they are moved onto a wish list, where the user can see see more information such as price and availability. The Finnish company might be onto something, but they aren’t the only “Tinder for shoes” out there–there’s also Stylect.

If you’re looking for more Tinder style apps you can always open Jelly and ask your friends for recommendations. Just hope people don’t swipe your question away–Jelly also relies on the swipe-left-or-right interface for its Q&A service.