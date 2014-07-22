5 Factors That Separate Great Teams From Good Ones

Many articles have been written about what takes a team–either in sports or in business–from good to great. Experts at Vantage Leadership Consulting , a Chicago-based talent management firm, have reviewed 40 years of research and literature about team performance, as well as 35 years of institutional consulting experience.

Keith Goudy, a partner at Vantage who holds a doctorate in psychology from DePaul University, says high-performing teams tend to have these five aspects in common:

Is everyone on the same page? Are we all committed to this goal together? On great teams, individual goals are set aside for the benefit of the team, Goudy says. They know the way to win is to do what’s best for you, but also what’s best for the team. This is otherwise known in game theory as Nash’s equilibrium, made famous in the film A Beautiful Mind starring Russell Crowe.

“[It’s] driving toward individual goals in a way that helps the team achieve its goals,” Goudy says. It also helps people understand the direct consequences their actions will have on the team and the organization.

Does the team think of it as “our work,” as opposed to “So-and-So’s project?” Goudy and his colleagues observed when teams have an unbelievably high bar they’re trying to reach as a team, the barriers between individuals seem to fall, and they act more as business owners, as opposed to functional leaders.

For example, at a typical team meeting, the leader asks for Round Robin reports on various aspects of the business. While others are talking, people are on their computers or smartphones. This changes, however, when you’re talking about a shared pot of money, when what each person’s doing ties into the whole, Goudy says. This is where a good team becomes a great team. “Having a big stretch goal that everyone’s on the hook for together,” Goudy adds.

Goudy recently worked with a team whose pricing strategy was to maintain prices at current levels after its major competitor went out of business. However, once the team sought to take over the remaining market share, the team leader changed course and raised prices. While it may help the company’s bottom line, the abrupt decision and timing made things harder–rather than easier–for the team, Goudy notes.