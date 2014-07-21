Which Ad Agencies Have The Biggest Social Media Footprints?

You don’t have to work in advertising to know it’s a business built around competition. People keep score on everything from client lists, awards, and creative talent to office design and staff snacking options. And now here’s another, data-driven list– a site ranking the online presence of the world’s top agencies.

Canadian marketing tech shop Pivotstack recently launched Top 50 Ad Agencies, taking agencies’ Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn numbers, as well as their site’s web traffic rank according to Alexa, to arrive at a final score.

So far, Ogilvy & Mather is ranked No. 1, followed by Ideo, Wieden + Kennedy, JWT, and Leo Burnett, to round out the top five.

The list of agencies was compiled using existing best-of agency lists and the general knowledge of Pivotstack staffers, and the social numbers are entered manually and not kept in real time, so will undoubtedly lag the actual numbers.

So what does an agency’s digital and social presence say about the quality of that agency? Does it demonstrate its digital chops for prospective clients? Act as a recruiting tool for prospective hires? Sure and probably. But it’s not the whole picture. What about the agency whose client work online vastly outperforms its own site? Surely that’s its own form of quality agency PR.

Either way, the idea of ranking agencies’ digital presence is a good one, if only to remind agencies, and any communications entity, to consider every angle, and every element of its public face.