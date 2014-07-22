3 Essential Elements To Increase The Viability Of Your Social Venture

Our modern world is confronted with daunting 21st-century challenges that impact billions of people across the globe. Environmental degradation, food insecurity, lack of healthcare and access to clean water are just some of the issues requiring a new way of thinking. To meet these challenges, a new cadre of social entrepreneurs, cutting across generational, ethnic and socioeconomic boundaries, are building solutions in the form of social ventures that seek both sustainable revenue and scalable impact.

Countless individuals and organizations are daring to work around the confines of existing systems, devising creative solutions to some of the world’s greatest problems. Inspiring success stories are validating the important role of these ventures. KIPP is changing the dynamic of public education in lower socio-economic school districts, Sweetgreen is redefining the relationship between farmers, grocers and communities and Not Impossible Labs is using 3-D printers to build prosthetics for limb-loss victims of South Sudan’s civil war. These diverse ventures all represent the potential of a vibrant impact ecosystem.

Each social entrepreneur’s journey is different, but most share similar barriers to success.

While each social entrepreneur’s journey is different, most share similar barriers to success. Over the past year, I have been fortunate to help build the Halcyon Incubator, a social innovation incubator located in Washington, D.C., designed to help entrepreneurs launch their social ventures. In creating the program, we met with leaders from both the private and public sectors to fully understand and design around this critical intersection of revenue and impact.

Despite the vast diversity of ventures and ideas in this space, our conversations regularly centered around three similar themes and resources, which we believe are critical for entrepreneurs to consider that will increase their chances of success as they build their social ventures.

Ben Franklin is often attributed with saying, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” For social entrepreneurs trying to grow ideas into sustainable ventures, gaining first hand knowledge and input from a variety of experts with experience at for-profit, non-profit and government entities cannot be understated.

This type of engagement is a crucial developmental attribute. Discovering how others in their respective fields have succeeded, how they’ve failed and what lessons they’ve learned, actively involves participants in the learning process. This level of engagement in the earliest stages of a social ventures’ formation is what differentiates active learning from passive participation.

Mistakes are a part of an entrepreneur’s journey. Mentoring is real advice, it’s tangible and it speeds up the learning process.

Mistakes are a part of an entrepreneur’s journey. Mentoring is real advice, it’s tangible and it speeds up the learning process. The experience individuals can gain through mentoring can assist in mitigating many of the common shortfalls that accompany the early-stage development of a social venture.