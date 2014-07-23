This New Wearable Device Says It Helps Lower Stress At Work–We Put It To The Test

You’re at work, and you’ve been glued to your computer for the last three hours, jumping between chat and email and tabs on your browser. When was the last time you took a deep breath?

It’s the kind of thing most of us don’t pay much attention to, which is exactly why a tiny new wearable device called Spire is useful. By tracking your breathing, Spire can figure out how stressed out you are, and help you adapt to better focus or relax.





As I write this, I’m sitting in Spire’s San Francisco office with a prototype of the small device clipped to the waistband of my skirt. The device, which can also be worn on a bra strap, contains sensors that detect my body position, activity, and the “respiratory movement” of my body.

The app displays what’s happening visually: A cloud-like circle grows and shrinks along with each breath, and as I focus more on the story, a tiny mountain grows to represent my concentration. After 15 minutes, the mountain is huge. “You’re getting in the zone,” the app tells me.

“I wanted to give people power and awareness over their state of mind,” says founder Neema Moraveji, who began developing the product as a PhD student at Stanford University. “The most tangible way to do that, to give people feedback and awareness, as well as a way to influence it, is the breath.”

When someone is distracted or anxious, it shows up in how they breathe. But the effects go both ways: By adjusting breathing, it’s possible to quickly improve concentration and performance.





“When we’re tense, we get into a reactive state,” Moraveji explains. “There’s tension, everything clenches up, and the body goes into a fight or flight response. It’s the opposite of having a clear mind with a priority and keeping that goal in mind in spite of distractions.”