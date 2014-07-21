Why You Should Want To Work With Someone Who Brags

Findings from a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology suggest that pride isn’t all that bad.

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, examined the effect of self-worth on performance in collaborative tasks.

First, participants were assigned essay topics: One group wrote about a time they felt proud of themselves, while the other wrote about a fun memory. A control group did neither.

They were then asked to play a fishing game, where they caught 13 to 17 fish for every 60 attempts. They were led to believe this was a team effort–that another person was fishing in their “pond,” also trying to land as many fish as possible. The catch: If the pond was over-fished, both players would lose everything.

You’d think the confidence-boosted essayist would hoard as many fish as they could, regardless of consequence, right?

Surprisingly, the participants who wrote about a pride-filled anecdote threw back more fish, to avoid depleting the population too much. Those who wrote about a joyful time returned no more or less than the control group.