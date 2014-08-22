How A Funny, Horse-Obsessed Artist Created The Look Of Netflix’s First Animated Show

Picture fashion godhead Anna Wintour riding confidently astride an ostrich’s bare back. If it’s difficult to imagine, there’s a workaround: Lisa Hanawalt has already drawn this very idea in her unhinged book, My Dumb Dirty Eyes . Many aspects of the artist’s singular style can be summarized in this one image–a preoccupation with wildlife, the subversion of celebrity, and bizarre visual combinations with their own internal logic. It’s no coincidence that these themes also describe Netflix’s first animated series, BoJack Horseman , since Hanawalt designed its characters as well.

Lisa Hanawalt Photo by Mindy Tucker

Premiering all at once on August 22, as is Netflix’s custom, BoJack takes place in a world where humans co-habit with anthropomorphized animals. (Perusing Hanawalt’s portfolio, one can’t help sense it’s the world she herself would ideally choose to live in.) Will Arnett voices the titular horseman, a sitcom has-been who’s had a tough time reconciling that he’s no longer kind of a big deal. Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, and Amy Sedaris round out the cast. It’s a strange, silly cartoon cocktail, absolutely brimming with interspecies intercourse. Not only is BoJack Netflix’s first animated show, though, it’s also Hanawalt’s first foray out of flat artwork and comics. As everyone involved in the series endeavored to find its tone, the artist also had to figure out how to create with movement in mind, and maybe even sound like she knew what she was talking about.

“I can’t imagine what it was like to have a person with no animation background come in and tell these designers how to draw trees that look more like my goofy way of drawing trees,” Hanawalt says. Of course, her goofy trees helped inspire the show in the first place.

BoJack Horseman is a product of the symbiotic mindmeld between the artist and the show’s creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, a member of the loose comedy collective, Olde English. The two have been friends since high school theater class, where they spent a lot of time imagining ideas for TV shows and riffing on the doodles in Hanawalt’s sketchbook. They first worked together on the 2006 webcomic Tip Me Over, Pour Me Out, while he was at Bard and she at UCLA. Years later, it was with Hanawalt’s animal drawings in mind that Bob-Waksberg conceived his original treatment for BoJack.

In 2011, he emailed to let her know that he’d merged her illustrations with his idea for the show, and asked her to be a part of it. She soon found herself working with supervising director Mike Hollingsworth and the animators at production house ShadowMachine to flesh out the looks, backgrounds, and personalities of the characters she’d designed for what would become the pilot episode. In late 2013, the creator sold his show to Netflix and Hanawalt relocated from New York to Los Angeles, and some wildly unfamiliar career territory.

Animating for TV, or in this case, streaming video, involved artistic work on a whole different level. The higher stakes and potentially wider audience cast an ominous shadow over the process of developing characters, but the instincts Hanawalt honed in print served her well.

“I got a few of the characters right on the first try,” she says. “Actually, BoJack himself was an effortless design. I just knew immediately what his face looked like, what kind of clothes he wore.”