This Smart Weather Camera Gives You the Forecast Outside Your Front Door

The Internet of things has promised us unprecedented efficiency and insight from our digital stuff. But there are some things (in the Internet of things) that a person will probably never need. The latest entrant in the latter category comes by way of Kickstarter: A weather forecaster for your fire escape.

To be fair, the BloomSky certainly looks cool. With a solar panel, five sensors, and a single camera placed in the center of its bulbous head, the device kind of resembles the robot love interest from Wall-E. And if you installed it on your roof, wall, or railing, as the Kickstarter campaign suggests, your neighbors might think twice about throwing loud weeknight parties near the home of a potential CIA agent. Then again, it’s a weather forecaster. For your fire escape.





So what’s the added value of installing your own personal, hyperlocal weather station near a window you could presumably, just, you know, open?

“State-of-the-art BloomSky sensors constantly track temperature, barometric pressure, humidity, and UV light exposure, and come equipped with an innovative rain sensor and 170-degree adjustable ultra-wide camera,” the marketing materials read. “Access hyperlocal, media-rich weather data from a network of mobile-enabled devices.”

All that sounds very state-of-the-art, and it should, for a retail price of $169. But couldn’t you also tell if it’s raining by looking at that app that comes with your iPhone, or . . . stick your head outside?





The nearly 600 backers who pledged a combined total of more than $96,000 to the Kickstarter project disagree. The BloomSky even exceeded its initial goal of $75,000. Now its creators want to stretch the device’s campaign to a goal of $100,000 in its remaining week.

Well, it’s their money. That said, when a developer invents a forecasting app that tells me when it’s okay to wear pants outside in the summer, I will be the first to donate.