The Recommender: Adrian Covert, Once A Minor Subject In Celebrity Gossip Blogs

Name: Adrian Covert Role at Fast Company: News Editor, Co.Design Twitter: @adilla Titillating Fact: One time, I decided to make fun of John Mayer on Twitter, partly because I’m a troll, partly because he was in the middle of some idiotic “controversy,” and partly just because he is John Mayer. For some reason (which I still don’t entirely understand), he decided that his last tweet before going radio silent for weeks would be a reply to me. This made me a minor subject in celebrity gossip blogs and mainstream news outlets for like a week after. It was weird.

Things he’s loving:

1. An insider’s tale of Recife.

Here’s a secret–Air France’s in-flight mag is good. And not just good compared to Spirit magazine or something, but actually good. I think I’d rather read this than most lifestyle and culture mags (and I generally do). My favorite article in this month’s issue is an insider’s account of the Brazilian isle of Recife, which not only has plenty of visual eye candy that will make you want to dump a grand on a flight right now, but was penned by playwright Ronaldo Correia De Brito. He looks back on his hometown with an honest sort of admiration. Read it on the iPad app, if possible.

2. The simple reason why Germany won the World Cup, told in 2000 words.

Speaking of Brazil, if you’re not yet sick of the World Cup (and if you’re a normal human being, you should be), Deadspin‘s Greg Howard wrote a great piece about how Germany cleanly and systematically walked through the competition to hoist the trophy. Apparently winning the World Cup is as simple as pulling two-thirds of your starting lineup from what’s arguably the best club team in the world. Go figure.

3. The life of the world’s tallest woman.

Finally, BuzzFeed has a look back at the life of the former world’s tallest woman, which isn’t as much about the spectacle that comes with being extremely tall, but of the difficulty–social, emotional, physical–that comes with being a 7’7″ woman. For someone who had been dehumanized by the world in many ways, this restores that dimension to her life story.