The 4 Most Overused Anecdotes In Business Literature

One of the more interesting business books available this summer is Roadside MBA: Backroads Lessons for Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Small Business Owners . Written by three economists, it’s a rather corny look at various concepts you’d learn in business school, like barriers to entry, and economies of scale. What’s redeeming about it is that the authors went out and created case studies about dozens of small- and medium-sized businesses that you’ve never heard of. From Arnold Tool in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Key Fire Hose in Dothan, Alabama, most small business owners have a compelling story to tell.

These stories are fresh. Unfortunately in a lot of business literature, many stories, while interesting at one point, have ripened too much over time. Read enough big idea books and articles, and you’ll notice the same examples are used over and over again. There are acceptable reasons for this, but still, here are a few case studies that smart authors should stop using:

Management theorists love the idea of employee autonomy. Let your team members do what they want, and they’ll come up with genius concepts, Google’s policy of letting engineers work on what they want for one day a week fits beautifully into that idea, and so has been written about a lot. Unfortunately, rumors have been reported that Google is drifting away from this.

Google officials have downplayed the rumors. But as companies become bigger, protecting time for deep work becomes harder as meetings parasitically creep across schedules. A more interesting case study might be how a company fights bureaucratic bloat while transitioning from startup to behemoth.

There’s something in the American narrative that celebrates pulling success out of failure. The Post-it Note case study fits this narrative. Decades ago, a 3M researcher came up with an adhesive that no one knew what to do with. In a eureka moment, another researcher realized the adhesive, attached to paper, could solve the problem of marking his place in his hymnal. Add a little experimentation and consumer testing, and then you’ve got a blockbuster product on your hands known as the Post-it Note.

The actual story is a bit more complicated. Refer to Frank Partnoy’s Wait: The Art and Science of Delay for the extended version. In any case, past versions of this tale have been overused. Success is seldom truly serendipitous.

Many people have had horrible experiences with customer service, which is why we love stories of organizations that do it well. Some of these may be apocryphal, like the tale of Nordstrom allowing a customer to return a tire even though it doesn’t sell tires, as reported by urban legends website Snopes.