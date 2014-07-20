Vine Star Logan Paul Brings His Six-Second Creativity To New Hanes Campaign

When Hanes was deciding on a marketing strategy for its new line of X-Temp products it had one obvious option– a commercial starring its longtime and insanely famous spokesperson Michael Jordan . But if the brand wanted to attract that ever-elusive (and lucrative) market of millennials, it would need another approach, since most people under 25 know Jordan more for his shoe logo than his basketball career. Enter Vine star Logan Paul .

The 19-year-old Paul is a new breed of social media celebrity, building a large and loyal audience through his six-second bits of content on Vine. Over the last year, he’s attracted 4.7 million Vine followers, 498K Instagram followers, 214K Twitter followers, 182K YouTube subscribers, and 550K Snapchat friends.

Hanes Chief Branding Officer Sidney Falken says the decision to team with a Vine star like Paul was easy. The brand’s first marketing foray into the world of Vine came late last year when it worked with another Vine influencer named Meagan Cignoli during the holidays. Cignoli created Vines for Hanes’s annual sock drive for people in need. “We saw some very high levels of engagement, which got us very interested in the platform and as we started thinking about ideas for Hanes X-Temp, it seemed like an appropriate place to go,” says Falken. “Logan is such a natural for this story for Hanes. Everyone deals with stress in their lives, and a lot of the situations he puts himself in are awkward, so marrying the X-Temp which will keep him cool under pressure, with the crazy situations he gets himself into, was a really good fit.”

All summer, Paul is traveling to various events around the U.S. and soliciting dares from his followers. His first stop–and first Hanes-related Vine–was the Running of the Bulls in New Orleans. Falken says that while the brand partnered with Paul for his unique creative point-of-view, they are working collaboratively on his posts for Hanes.

“He solicits the dares and collects them, and then we talk about what would make the most compelling Vine content,” says Falken. “It needs to work and feel authentic for him, but he understands that we’re a big, iconic American brand so the dares he picks need to make sense.”

Only one Vine into the campaign and the brand is very happy with the results and sees plenty of potential in the Vine platform. “Obviously this campaign is very new but it’s already the highest level of engagement we’ve seen on Vine so far,” says Falken. “His first Vine has more than 31K retweets, 87K favorites, and 3.2 million views. It’s definitely exceeding our expectations. We see [Vine] as a very efficient way to reach the millennial target, just the level of interactivity is very exciting.”