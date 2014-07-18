How To Say No To A Stanford Admission

In the fall of his senior year, Ben Riddle was accepted to Furman University, a liberal arts school just 15 miles away from his South Carolina high school. Then in March of 2012, he was accepted to Stanford, and the lobbying began. Rod Smolla, president of Furman at the time, pushed for Riddle to stay in Greenville.

An on-campus visit to Stanford only made things tougher for Riddle, who loves tech, design, and networking with people who want to change the world. Stanford invites accepted students to visit Palo Alto at the end of April and while there, they must decide whether or not to attend. “They make it difficult to say no,” says Ben’s father, Thomas Riddle. “I loved the place,” Ben says.

But in the end he stayed in South Carolina: The small leafy campus in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains had a hold on Riddle. Furman offered Riddle an academic scholarship and President Smolla offered to make Riddle his assistant.

There is no simple answer why someone would turn down the chance to study tech at the school that is such an inescapable part of Silicon Valley. In Riddle’s case, the answer is partly about the range of options he’d be leaving behind in Greenville, and partly about how Stanford has managed to extend its reach far beyond California.

Riddle is from a Furman family–both parents are Paladins. “We’ve encouraged all our children to serve their community and to commit to service and Ben has always done that,” his father, Thomas, says.

To that end, Riddle had made a name for himself in the Greenville area while still a high schooler. As co-president of his senior class, he helped raise over $80,000 for a local nonprofit helping kids who have a parent in prison. He earned a local reputation as a tireless connector, fascinated with technology, involved in enough projects to fill the schedules of five people.

At Furman, Riddle’s frenetic pace has only grown. “I’m not sure when he sleeps,” said Professor Ross McClain, the chair of the art department who works with Riddle in the University Innovation Fellows program at Furman. “He must just sit on the edge of his bed and fall over.”