Everything You Wanted To Know About The 2014 World Cup, In One Poster

To help fans relive the 2014 World Cup, graphic design studio The Creative Arms has created a poster as beautiful as the beautiful game itself. It maps out every match, from the group stage to the final. Done up in gold on a deep green background, the poster is shaped to resemble the World Cup trophy and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. It also comes with a gold pen, so you can fill out the scores for each match, weeping as you remember your team’s defeat.