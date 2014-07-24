advertisement
Everything You Wanted To Know About The 2014 World Cup, In One Poster

By Carey Dunne1 minute Read

To help fans relive the 2014 World Cup, graphic design studio The Creative Arms has created a poster as beautiful as the beautiful game itself. It maps out every match, from the group stage to the final. Done up in gold on a deep green background, the poster is shaped to resemble the World Cup trophy and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. It also comes with a gold pen, so you can fill out the scores for each match, weeping as you remember your team’s defeat.

