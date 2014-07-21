It’s A Good Time To Be A CEO. Everyone Else? Not So Much

So here’s something to make you cry in your coffee: If you think CEO salaries seem out of step with the wages of the employees who work for them, you’re right. They’re way out of step. Even worse? They may have nothing to do with individual performance.

According to a recent report published by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., CEO compensation–adjusted for inflation–increased 937% between 1978 and 2013, compared to a paltry 10.2% growth for regular workers.

Lawrence Mishel , an economist and president of EPI, and research assistant Alyssa Davis reviewed CEO compensation trends over the past 60 years. Here are two interesting findings from the report:

Historically, CEO compensation has increased since the 1960s but, according to the report, exploded in the 1990s before peaking in 2000, with 200% growth in the five-year period between 1995 and 2000.

“Even though the stock market–as measured by the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index–fell by roughly half between 1965 and 1978, CEO pay increased by 78.7%,” Mishel and Davis note. During that time, regular employees’ compensation also grew, but only a fourth as fast as CEO compensation.

To put this into perspective: In 1965, top CEOs made 20 times more than average workers in their industries. In 2013, that number skyrocketed to 296 times more. The data excluded Facebook, whose CEO compensation of $2.3 billion in 2012 and $3.3 billion in 2013 would dramatically skew the results.

When the stock market took a hit in the early 2000s, CEO compensation slowed, but by 2007, after the stock market rallied, CEO compensation was back near its 2000 levels. After the most recent recession, average CEO compensation reached $15.2 million.