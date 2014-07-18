MIT Will Teach You Photojournalism For Free

If you ever wanted to get more serious about photography, but weren’t quite sure where to start, MIT’s free online course in photojournalism just might be the right entry point.

The worst possible outcome is that you might end up a better photographer.

It’s not a full-blown photography class–there’s no instructor or peer feedback, and the course assumes you already know a little something and don’t need to learn all the technical aspects of camerawork. Instead, it centers around the type of photography most of us partake in: shooting our environment on the fly. A curated reading list and weekly assignments are designed to guide you in thinking about how to approach subjects and environments. They’re also intended to help you translate the five senses you experience in the living world into a single, dynamic photo.

Assuming you already have a functional camera, the only expenses for the course are a few books, most of which you can find on Amazon for cheap. Plus, it’s something you can do at your own pace and on your own schedule. The worst possible outcome is that you might end up a better photographer.

