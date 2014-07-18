Twitter To Acquire Payment Startup CardSpring

The focus on social commerce is getting intense: This week we learned that Facebook is testing a “buy” button for brands , and now Twitter has announced it will acquire payment infrastructure startup CardSpring.





CardSpring allows developers to create applications that link loyalty programs and discounts that are claimed online to card payments made offline. So, for example, you can snag a deal you see promoted on a site and the discount will apply when you buy the product in the store. And now Twitter is taking CardSpring’s technology to a new level. From a Twitter blog post announcing the acquisition:

As we work on the future of commerce on Twitter, we’re confident the CardSpring team and the technology they’ve built are a great fit with our philosophy regarding the best ways to bring in-the-moment commerce experiences to our users.

This news is the latest in a recent series of major monetization moves by Twitter, including a new “buy now” button for tweets, the acquisition of ad-tech company TapCommerce, the global launch of app-install ads, and the naming of a new chief financial officer, Anthony Noto.