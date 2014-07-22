With This Fake Toilet-Sharing App, The Joke’s On The Sharing Economy

You can make a case either way. On the one hand, apps like Airpnp, which launched in New Orleans last year, now have listings for hundreds of toilets around the world. Presumably, they could be useful if you’re stuck in a crowd (say, at a street festival) and other options, like public bathrooms, aren’t available. On the other hand, Airbnb for toilets? It sounds like a joke just writing it down.

Go to a new site called AirWC, and you might initially think it’s another Airpnp or Flushd. It looks professional enough. Then you read the tagline: “Cause taking a dump doesn’t mean you have to be in one.” It’s clearly taking the piss, so to speak. These guys are definitely in the Airpnp-is-silly camp.

Here’s the video pitch:

“It’s simple. The minute you feel the urge, whip out the phone and log in to AirWC,” the video explains. “Within seconds, AirWC will locate private toilets nearby, clean and ready for you. In exchange for a few bucks, scroll through the photos and descriptions to find that special one to meet your sphincter’s needs!”

There’s even a premium AirWC option, where the owner “will not only rent you their bathroom, but also provide moral and emotional support throughout the procedure.”

The spoof isn’t that different from the real thing. It’s just more graphic. Add a few poop jokes and suddenly the whole idea of bathroom-sharing sounds completely ridiculous. Maybe there are limits to the collaborative economy after all.