5 Types Of Angel Investors You Should Avoid

There comes a time when a startup may need to consider raising funding from angel investors. Particularly if it is too early for venture capital, it might be time to accept a small round of angel investment instead of continuing to bootstrap your growth.

However, before you wake up with an investment partner you’ll regret, consider the qualities that make an angel investor less than appealing. Knowing which bad characters to look out for now can save you all sorts of heartache further down the startup road.

Think of investors as spouses: If you wouldn’t want to have them in your life long-term, don’t jump into bed with them now.

Trust your instincts, do your research, don’t be afraid to dig deeply into their backgrounds, and consider whether each potential investor would make an acceptable long-term partner. Think of investors as spouses: If you wouldn’t want to have them in your life long-term, don’t jump into bed with them now.

If an entrepreneur is able to recognize these five characteristics, they can avoid the “morning after” regrets of accepting angel investment.

As a founder, the last thing you need is to have your chain yanked. A firm “no” is far better than “we’ll think about it” or “we’ll take it under advisement.”

If you feel like an angel is stringing you along, trust your gut. Chances are pretty good they are afraid of making a commitment until they know who else is joining the round. Beware of the sheep in angel’s clothing.

There are numerous angel investors that will only make a move when they know other high-profile investors are clamoring to get in. We’ll call them “sheepsters”: They’re more like sheep following the flock than tried and true angel investors that aren’t afraid to commit to a round even without knowing who else is investing.